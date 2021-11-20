Donna Grohman, 65, passed away Nov 8, 2021, after a courageous 4-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Donna was born to the late Bernard and Pauline Bienek in San Antonio, TX. She graduated from St Gerard High School in 1974. Donna is survived by her two sons, Richard Grohman, Jr (Meghan) and Jason Grohman (Amanda), and three grandchildren, Ethan, Abbie and Ellie. Traveling to new places, hiking outdoors, and savoring fine chocolate brought joy to Donna’s life. Most cherished by Donna were moments shared with her friends and family, many of whom were by her side during her final days. Celebration of Life will be held at Oakwood Church on Monday, Nov 22, 2021 at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
OAKWOOD CHURCH
2154 LOOP 337
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX 78130
