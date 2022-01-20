Robbie D. Homewood joined our Lord on December 24, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband Jim Ira M Homewood. Her father Fritz Crawford and mother Pearl Lee Lily Crawford of Nacogdoches, Texas. Also, by her siblings, Rayford, Catherine, Cloye and Harry. Also, her niece Linda Witherspoon Norville, Debra D. Hill.
Robbie is survived by her children Kenneth R. Knowles, Patricia A. Wilson, and Jim D. Homewood, Daughter in Law Renay C. Homewood of New Braunfels, Tx. Her Grandchildren, Caitlyn Homewood, her Fiance Spencer Georg, Cody Homewood, wife Kristen Homewood, Kenna Knowles, she also, has 2 Great Grandchildren Deacon L. Homewood, and Jayce Nichols. Also, her niece Lois Witherspoon Wright and Husband Steven Wright. Numerous other Nephews and Nieces.
Robbie was an extremely hard-working lady, she started at age 17 in Nacogdoches, Tx and held numerous other part time jobs thru her life. She retired 37 years later with Southwestern Bell in San Antonio, Tx. After her retirement, she went to work at an Antique Shop in New Braunfels, Tx for a few years and became a Care Giver for several Families that she became friends with. She was always willing to give of herself and help anyone who needed it. She was very strongly Christian based and held the Lord Jesus Christ close to her heart. She will always be in our Hearts.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday 1/22/2022 at 11:00am at New Braunfels Christian Church, 734 TX-337 Loop, New Braunfels, Tx 78130.
