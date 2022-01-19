October 23, 1928 - DOP
Mary Lucille Curtis was born to Henry C. & Lucille (Beavers) Waterer on October 23, 1928 in Yazoo City, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Julian Wright Curtis in 2003; son, John Curtis and brother, Henry “Buddy” Waterer, Jr.
Mary is survived by her children, Juliann Pritchett & husband, Jay of Overland Park, Kansas, Paul Curtis & wife, Elizabeth of Murphy, Texas, Lucy Morgan of Houston, Texas and Roselynn Parker & husband, Dan of Centerville, Texas.; sister, Lela Ann Neal; brother, W. Frank Waterer; numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren and additional other relatives and dear friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels with Pastor Billy Barnes officiating. Graveside Services will follow at 2:00 PM at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: First Baptist Church of New Braunfels.
