Charles R. Cale was promoted to heaven on Sunday, November 07, 2021 at the age of 92. Charles spent his childhood on his Dad’s dairy farm in Calallen, Texas. Charles was drafted into the Army, as a young man, and spent time at Ft. Lewis, Washington, where he fell in love with the mountains and trees.
Charles married Carol Bouldin, on June 5, 1959. They spent the early years of their marriage in Corpus Christi, Texas where Charles worked at one of the local oil refineries. He moved their family to Marion, Texas in early 1971, after hurricane Celia caused a large amount of damage to the oil refinery.
Charles took a leap-of-faith and decided to pursue his real passion, which was the greenhouse business. Charles’ love for all things green served him well as he grew his greenhouse business, first growing tomatoes for local grocery stores and military bases, and then moving on to flowering and indoor plants. Charles moved onto poinsettias and was known far and wide for his beautiful Christmas crop.
Charles and Carol were married for 41 years, before Carol passed in 2001. Charles later married Thelma Cardwell in 2005, until Thelma’s passing in June 2020.
Charles loved Jesus and is happily in heaven with his family who passed before him. Charles is survived by his two children, Christopher (Kay) and Sarah (David); grandchildren, Jessica, Spencer, Micaela, and Matthew; and four great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. Donations may be made in Charles’ name to Aspen Hospice. www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries
