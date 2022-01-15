Weldon Warren Broughton went to his eternal home on January 11, 2022. Weldon was born on October 26, 1931, at home in San Angelo, Texas to Emma Isabel and Jackson Warren Broughton.
Weldon grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1949 and went on to attend Del Mar College. In 1952, he married Joan Estelle Ettel of Corpus Christi and their family was formed with the addition of three children: Sandra, Michael, and Kenneth.
After five years of working in the oilfield service industry, Weldon joined Sinclair Refining Company and served as a sales engineer there for nine years. In 1965, Weldon and Joan moved the family to Mission, Texas. Weldon founded Vista Oil Company, a petroleum distributorship, where he remained until his retirement.
Weldon was a man of great character with a love for involvement in his community. In 1958, he became a member of the Masonic Lodge, and in 1964, a member of the Shriners International. He served as president of the Nomad Shrine Club of the Rio Grande Valley in 1975, and president of the Guadalupe Valley Shrine Club of New Braunfels and Seguin in 2010. He remained a member for the rest of his life, and was honored to receive a 50-year service award from both organizations. While in Mission, he was also active with the Chamber of Commerce, serving as director and Chamber President in 1970 and 1971. Weldon was also a long time member of the Methodist Church, as well as a Rotary Club member, and a faithful supporter of numerous local groups and charities.
Upon retiring, Weldon and Joan moved to New Braunfels, where they built their home in 1986. Weldon’s passion for community engagement continued as he served as a volunteer for the Comal County Fair and Wurstfest. He loved New Braunfels and often marveled at the outstanding growth he saw over the years. He truly enjoyed living in such a uniquely beautiful part of Texas.
An avid outdoorsman, Weldon was blessed to have many traveling opportunities throughout his life that included numerous hunting expeditions and fishing trips. His stories of these adventures could entertain a crowd of all ages, and a trip around his living room provided life-sized mementos to accompany the retelling of his hunting stories.
He is survived by his children Sandra Clopton (Robert) of New Braunfels, Michael Broughton (Mary Kay) of Berclair, and Kenneth Broughton of Cuero. Grandchildren include Tracy Pavlu (Preston), Robbie Clopton (Michelle), Heather Marks (Jared), Jason Broughton (Amber), Claire Dargitz (Sam), and Parker Broughton; and great-grandchildren: Carter Pavlu, Payton Pavlu, Beau Marks, Bjorn Dargitz, Elise Dargitz, and William Clopton.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joan Broughton; and his brother, Wayne Broughton of Corpus Christi. Memorial donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; or online at lovetotherescue.org.
Public Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022 from 4:00-6:00pm at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Tx 78130. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 2:00pm at Hill Country Memorial Gardens, 11700 TX 46, New Braunfels, TX 78132.
