Joanna Hermans Lewis passed away on April 14 after a lengthy illness. She was born October 19, 1937 to Anthony and Telita (Stein) Hermans in Westchester County, New York. She attended local schools in Westchester County and graduated from Eastchester High School.
After high school, Joanna and her sister Jeanne traveled west to California for independence, excitement and opportunity. Over the years, Joanna made homes in Palo Alto CA, Houston TX and finally New Braunfels where she dabbled in art, fashion and cooking. A voracious shopper, it is rumored she had the very first Amazon account.
Joanna was an administrative assistant in the energy and financial services markets for most of her working life. She met and married Edward Debow Lewis in Houston. Ed and Joanna retired to New Braunfels in 1980 to join her immediate family and many relatives. She was socially active in her community and was a member of First Protestant Church and The Gay Forties. She loved to learn and was a member of Toastmasters, the NB Citizens Police, Leadership New Braunfels and served as a Director of the Sophienburg Museum.
Joanna was an accomplished vocal soloist and loved to perform at church and act in local community theater. In her later years, she traveled the world visiting Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Western Europe and Canada. Joanna was proud to call New Braunfels home for over 40 years.
Joanna was preceded in death by her parents, husband and younger sister. She is survived by her nephews Scott Oranen (wife Christine, son Hudson, daughter Jacqueline) of Spicewood TX and Eric Oranen (wife Cathy) of North Palm Beach FL.
Joanna’s family would like to thank all the wonderful and compassionate care she received at Gruene Senior Living, Eden Hill, Christus, Resolute Hospital and Hope Hospice.
The family will receive friends and family on April 29 from 5-7PM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home; 189 N Seguin Ave New Braunfels TX 78130.
Joanna will be interred with her husband at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio TX.
