Leon Fritz Krueger was born to William Krueger and Edna Grimm Krueger in New Braunfels, Texas on June 4, 1940. He passed away on March 22, 2022 at the age of 81.
Leon is preceded in death by his parents, brother Nelson Krueger and son Michael Krueger.
He is survived by his wife Arlene Owen, son Greg Krueger (Cindy), daughters Debbie Pape (Darrell), Cheryl Pape (Greg), step-son Russell Hughes (Kelley), 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Leon loved being outdoors, if it was feeding the deer out in front of the house or tinkering with his old Ford pickup truck. He loved driving the dog around the neighborhood in the Mule.
A Public Visitation for Leon will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130, followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM.
Fond memories and expressions can be left for the family at www.Zoellerfuneralhm.com.
