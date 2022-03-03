William “David” Doell, age 80, passed away on February 24, 2022, after a valiant battle with lung cancer. He was born in New Braunfels, Texas, and raised in Fischer. He attended school up to the 8th grade at the one-room Fischer Store Schoolhouse. He attended high school in Blanco, San Marcos, and New Braunfels and graduated from Canyon High School in 1960.
He has been a resident of Killeen since 1971. He spent over 22 years in the US Army as a helicopter pilot and helicopter test pilot with over 3,000 flight hours, earning the rank of CW4. David served 2 tours in Vietnam and 2 tours in Germany. In Vietnam, he flew UH-1 Hueys on his first tour and an AH-1 Cobra gunship the second tour. He earned many awards and medals during his military career to include Master Army Aviator award, Bronze Star medal, Meritorious Service medal, and 14 air medals. After earning an associate degree from Central Texas College and retirement from the Army, he sold real estate briefly. Next, he went back to work in aircraft maintenance and was employed by DynCorp Aerospace Operations for 11 years as a maintenance supervisor.
He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge. He volunteered his time at Habitat for Humanity in Killeen and was on the board of directors for 8 years. He was an integral member of an Alzheimer’s Support Group in Harker Heights for many years. David has been attending the Maxdale Cowboy Church the last few years. He especially enjoyed collector cars, motorcycles, fishing, and hunting.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Monte and Maurine Doell; his sister, Marilyn (Doell) Maroney; his wife of 46 years Sue (Lester) Doell; and a grandson, Logan Doell.
He is survived by a special friend and companion, Marion Clark; daughter Teresa (Doell) Lawrence; son Troy Doell; daughter Lyndi (Doell) Moon and husband Scott Moon; granddaughter Shaylene (Doell) Hernandez; and grandson Mason Moon. David has 5 great grandchildren as well; Jonathan Doell, Aliyah Hernandez, Cheyenne Doell, James Doell, and Olivia Hernandez. He also leaves behind many good friends and neighbors.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the caregivers at Morada Temple and a special thank you to Melissa and team from Amedisys Hospice Care. The family also appreciates the care from oncologist, Dr. Sripriya Santhanam, of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and the Killeen Cancer Center.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3rd, between 4 and 6 p.m. at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home (506 N. 38th Street in Killeen). A “Celebration of Life” gathering will be held at Church in the Valley at Canyon Lake on Saturday, March 5th, at 11:30 a.m. (14181 FM 306 in Canyon City). An internment at the Central Texas Veteran’s Cemetery will be performed at a later date. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choosing.
