Reinold Hilderbrand

Reinold Hildebrand, a resident of New Braunfels, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday November 18, 2021 at the age of 91. Reinold was born on June 29, 1930 in Spring Branch, Texas to the late Gregor and Marie (Neugebauer) Hildebrand. Reinold was employed as a master electrician for Mission Valley Mills. He retired and acquired a small engine business. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Irene (Schimcek) Hildebrand. Survivors included his children Larry (Betty) Hildebrand, Kay (Ed) Geffken, Reginald Hildebrand and numerous of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also, brother Hilmar Hildebrand, sisters Helen Voigt and Betty Wriston.
Visitation will be held at 9:00am on Tuesday November 23, 2021 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, Texas. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00am on Tuesday November 23, 2021 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Peter and Paul cemetery mausoleum in New Braunfels, Texas. In lieu of flowers donate to Hope Hospice.
