July 10th 1941-
February 18th 2022
Arvin Ernst Brehm of New Braunfels, was called to his Lord and Savior on Friday February 18th 2022. Arvin was born in Cibolo Texas to Malford and Anita (Kropp) Brehm. Arvin graduated from Texas A&M in 1963 with a degree in agricultural education. He was a member of Grace Church in New Braunfels and worked as a salesman and for Comal ISD as a teacher, as well as a substitute for Marion and Navarro ISDs. He enjoyed 9-pin bowling and was a life member of Cibolo Bowling Club, as well as a member of Solms and Fischer Bowling Clubs. He also enjoyed hunting, camping, country and western dancing, going to the coast, working with cattle, and loved telling stories. He is preceded in death by wife, Mary Lee Brehm. He is Survived by wife, Leigh Brehm; daughters, Donna Marie Smith and Lisa Marie Dietert: son, Jeremy Scott Brehm and wife Patty; sisters, Arlene Christmas and Husband Douglas, and Betty Jonaitis; Brother, Malford Brehm Jr. and wife Vivian; grandchildren Joshua Clay Smith, Brandon Aubrey Smith and girlfriend Jordin McBride, Kendra Marie McDaniel and husband Dakota, Dalton Ray Dietert, and Jacob Lacy Brehm; Great grandchildren, Cooper James Smith. A memorial service will be held at Grace Memorial Church on March 5th 2022 at 2 p.m. with visitation starting at 1 p.m. It is located at 3240 FM 725 New Braunfels, TX 78130. The service will be followed by a reception at the Comal County Fair Grounds Arts and Crafts building. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Grace Memorial Church or Advanced Hospice in San Antonio. To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
