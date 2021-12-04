Kathleen Mary Monaghan Conroy, also known as Mom or Kath or Kathy, joined her husband C. Joseph Conroy in heaven on December 1, 2021 at the age of 84. Kathleen also joins in heaven her parents Bernice Ann and John Paul Monaghan.
Kathleen was born on June 19, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois. The oldest of three sisters, Kathleen received the blessing of Catholic education growing up in Chicago and then attended the University of Illinois. She eventually received her degree as a Registered Nurse from St Bernard’s College in Chicago, IL.
Kathy met Joe, her beloved husband of 55 years, and they wed in 1960. They were blessed with four amazing children: Shawn, Kelly, Kevin and Tim. Kathy was honored to raise her family with Joe in many beautiful areas of the United States. She and Joe built lasting friendships in every place they lived, including Ohio, New York, Arizona, California. They finally settled in their later years in New Braunfels, TX.
Kathy devoted many years to being of service and helping others as a full time, night shift, critical care nurse. She also did an amazing job as mom. She served as a dedicated girl scout leader and organized many service projects
Kathy had a strong Catholic faith and love for the Divine Mercy. She was especially devoted to raising her children in the Catholic faith and teaching them about God’s love and endless mercy. Her dedicated commitment as a mother was evidenced by the many sacrifices she made to provide, along with her husband Joe, a Catholic education for each of her children.
Kathy’s legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of family and friends who loved her so deeply.
Kathy is survived by her two younger sisters, Maureen Mackay and Karen Pesci; and Kathy’s four children: Shawn Conroy Blom and husband Michel; Kelly Dempster and husband Scott; Kevin Conroy and wife Holly; and Tim Conroy and wife Cathy. Kathleen is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Ryan Blom, Collin Blom, Shane Dempster, Brandon Dempster, Katelyn Dempster, Marina Conroy, Joe Conroy, and John Conroy.
Kathy’s Irish eyes are smiling at all of us from heaven and we are all truly honored and blessed to have known her as mom, Kath, nurse and friend.
