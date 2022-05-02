James W. Meek, age 85, born in Merkel, Texas and raised in New Braunfels passed away April 16th, 2022 at Colonial Manor from complications of heart conditions. Born December 20th, 1936 to TE and Anna Lee (Williams) Meek, who preceded him in death, along with his 2 daughters Annette Martell, Nikki Meek, and one grandson Ryder Meek.
He is survived by his wife Karen of 43 years, his brother Raymond Joseph Meek and his family, his stepson Jahnathan Meek, his grandkids, Joseph, Christine, Marco, Avery, Kaden and a host of great-grandchildren, along with other relatives.
James was a member of the Church of Christ for many years. He continued to attend church until he became ill. James was a profession commercial painter, working for his father’s company, TE Meek & Company until his father retired then he worked with his friend Larry Lambrecht for many years, then as a successful independent contractor. James worked in New Braunfels, the surrounding towns of Seguin, San Marcos, and San Antonio. James proudly served in the Army for 3 years and wished he would have stayed and made a career. James had many passions, including jazz music, planes, cars, and ordering and reading books from the library. He had a passion for reading and going to air shows when he could find a good air show, and making friends with the neighborhood cats. James was smart and witty; he liked the phrase “Mr. Mean Man Macho”. He said he would change his name to that and would call his wife “Mrs. Mean Man Macho”, she told him not on your life! He just laughed and thought it was funny.
James will have a memorial service on Tuesday, May 17th at 2:15pm at Fort Sam Houston, at Shelter 2. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of Legend Funeral Home. Donations may be made to Hope Hospice, Christus Santa Rosa, Christus Home Care, Church of Christ, or to a benefactor of your choice. I’d like to thank Church of Christ for all their help with James’ Memorial, thanks from the bottom of my heart. Pastor Victor Martinez will be the pastor to speak at James’ memorial service. My thanks also go to Legend Funeral Home for all their work and preparation for my husband’s memorial.
