Richard Kelly Koegle was born on February 1, 1947 in Newark, OH and the Lord called him home on December 23, 2021. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Wilson and Kathleen Koegle. Dick, as his friends and family called him, is survived by the love of his life, his incredible wife, Kathie; his son Vince along with his wife Laura and their children Aaron, Marissa, Exauce, and Elijah; his daughter Kelly Wagner, her husband Robert and grandson Edwin. He also leaves behind a twin brother, Bob, brothers Jim, John, and Joe along with sisters Liz and Kathi.
After proudly serving in the US Army, he spent his entire professional career with State Farm, which allowed him to move to the great state of Texas where he would live a life that would be considered great by any standard. He had a zest for life that was contagious. At State Farm he was known as “the blue sky guy”. He had a big smile and a handshake for everyone. Whatever he did, he did it with passion…and man, did he do stuff! He was the president of the Breakfast Lions Club, president of the local United Way, a chamber Blue Coat, co-founder (along with his closest friend, John Payne) of the Gruene Music Fest…and the list goes on. He loved the Lord and was very involved in his church…helping develop a fundraising campaign that would ultimately be used by other churches. He had a passion for protecting the lives of unborn children. He loved to fish. He loved to travel with Kathie in their RV. He loved his family…and the joy it brought him was immeasurable. He was amazed that a “farm boy from Ohio” could live such a life. He will be greatly missed, but the best parts of him will live on in his family and the cherished memories of friends.
Visitation will be held at Lux Funeral Home on Thursday, January 13th from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm. The Funeral will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Church on Friday, January 14th at 10:00 am with Visitation at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The ALS Foundation at www.ALS.org or Hope Hospice at https://www.hopehospice.net/ .
For the safety of all, masks will be required and other measures may be in place for these gatherings.
