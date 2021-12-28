Ralph Garcia was born June 20, 1960 in Lubbock, Texas to Guadalupe and Frances Garcia. The “Living Legend” entered Paradise City, December 19th 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe and Frances Garcia. He is survived by his son, “boy” Bruce Andrew Garcia; his siblings, Sammy and wife Celeste of Anchorage, Alaska; Jo Ann Villanueva and husband Frank; Michael Garcia and wife Nicki; George Garcia and wife Melisa; and Gloria Garcia all of New Braunfels, Texas. He leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews. .
A public viewing and visitation for Ralph will begin 5:00 Tuesday at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will occur 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Ralph will be laid to rest in Hill Country Memorial Gardens,11700 TX-46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
