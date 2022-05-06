Graveside services at Lockhart City Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life service at Legacy Church in New Braunfels are pending with Lux Funeral Home for Lucretia Carole Bock, a resident of New Braunfels, who passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New Braunfels at the age of 47.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former US Senator Bob Krueger passes away in New Braunfels
- Struggle to hire bites summer plans in New Braunfels
- H-E-B cuts ribbon, new store now open
- Lauren Brooke Carreon
- After 12 years, Comal ISD theft cases go to trial
- Bob Krueger remembered beyond posts, politics
- Juan “Chubby” Perez, Sr.
- Anastacio Hernandez, Jr
- Lauren Brooke Carreon
- Comal ISD financial probe in spotlight during theft trial
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented