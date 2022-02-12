Janice Eileen Seiffert

Janice (Jan) Eileen Seiffert died of pancreatic cancer on Friday, February 4, 2022, in her home at Fischer, Texas. Jan is survived by her husband, Curtis (Curt) C. Seiffert of Fischer, Texas and their children, Cheryl Franklin of San Antonio, Texas, Patti (Bill White) Seiffert of Fischer, Texas and Kerry (Judy) Seiffert of Canyon Lake, Texas, her sister Grace Marchand of Newburg, North Dakota and her twin sister Janet (Ray) Norsby of Rugby, North Dakota and well as many extended family members in the Johnson and Seiffert line. She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Franklin Johnson of Newburg, North Dakota, her sister, Beverly Seter of Leadville, Colorado and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Collin and Luella Seiffert of Westhope, North Dakota.
Jan was a life-long Lutheran. She was baptized and confirmed at the Mouse River Lutheran Church. She loved her church and as the family moved to other areas, she would seek out Lutheran churches to join. Over the years, she served on various committees and councils. At St. Andrew Lutheran Church, she joined the craft group which met weekly where they made crafts for sale at the annual bazaar and other church events. (If you look in your closet, you may be missing a necktie of two – the craft group made small handbags out of them.)
Jan and her twin sister were born in a farm home in rural Bottineau County, North Dakota on January 31, 1940. Jan attended a small one-room school in Bottineau County and attended schools in Newburg, North Dakota. She married Curtis (Curt) C. Seiffert at Scott AFB, Illinois.
As the wife of a career Airforce man, she endured frequent moves and family separations as was Curt’s duty. She was a stay-at-home Mom that kept things going smoothly at home. When the children reached school age, she finally had some time on her hands, and it was then that she considered work outside the home. She felt that a secretarial/clerical position would be right for her. She had the foresight to attend a refresher course in shorthand by attending a night class; a decision that would provide for her career advancement along with her typing skills. Jan started her career in a basic secretarial position with Volkswagen SW Distribution, moved up to secretary for the chief consul of Basin Electric Cooperative in Bismark, North Dakota and finally worked her way up to executive secretary to the founder and Chairman of the Board of Tesoro Petroleum in San Antonio, Texas; a testament to her skill, efficiency, and strong work ethic. Jan retired in 2006 to the home she shared with Curt in Fischer, Texas. During her retirement years, Jan enjoyed card games, particularly bridge. She was very adept at bridge and made a great many friends at her Wednesday bridge day.
Jan Seiffert was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation is scheduled for February 14, 2022, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the Zoeller Funeral Home located at 615 Landa, New Braunfels, TX. A funeral is scheduled for February 15, 2022, at 10:00am at the St. Andrews Lutheran Church at 7420 FM2673, Canyon Lake, TX. with a reception to follow. Pastor Paul Miller will officiate the ceremony. Pallbearers are Michael Seiffert, Robert Seiffert, Kyle Murphy, Brock Stratton, Collin Seiffert, and Trey Franklin. Honorary pallbearers are Canyon Lake Bridge Players. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Janice Seiffert’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Newburg, Westhope or Mouse River Church cemeteries to assist with their upkeep.
The family would like to thank Compassus (hospice care), and all those who visited, called, and mailed cards during this difficult time.
