On February 21, 2022 LeRoy Cranfill Sr. passed peacefully surrounded by his wife and children.
LeRoy Cranfill, Sr was born in Shinewell, OK on June 17, 1933 to Floyd and Mildred Cranfill.
He married Dorothy (Dot) G Hale in 1952. They had six children, “Butch” LeRoy Jr (Kathy), Brenda Pratt (Lloyd), Michael (Sylvia), Dennis, Darryl (Trina), and Lisa Chappell (Robert). He is survived by his sisters Gwen Johnson, Muriel Parker Lawson, and Caroline Sternberg. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Floyd and Thurman, and his sister Dorothy Morgan.
His career included working for H‑E‑B, proudly serving in the US Air Force, and working as a US Border Patrol Agent. After retiring from the Patrol, he owned his own business rebuilding dental hand pieces. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing but his greatest joy was his huge family. He is survived by 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
LeRoy also loved his church family and rarely missed an opportunity to fellowship with them. He faithfully served as a member of the deacon body of his church.
LeRoy led others to Christ by the example he displayed during his walk through life. He was, no doubt, welcomed into the Kingdom of God with a hearty “Well done, my good and faithful servant”
Visitation is from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in Canyon Lake, TX on Thursday February 24, 2022.
Funeral Service is 2:30 PM Friday February 25, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Canyon Lake with interment to follow at Fischer Cemetery.
