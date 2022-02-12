Vernon Alfred Seiler finished his journey on earth February 6, 2022, at the age of 95.
He was born to Robert and Elfrieda (Vordenbaum) Seiler on March 25, 1926, in Schertz, TX. Vernon attended Schertz-Cibolo High School and after his military service he attended Southwest Texas Teacher’s College (now South Texas State University) in San Marcos, TX.
He spent two years in the Navy during WWII serving as signalman on a tanker, USS Derrick. His occupation was with the oil industry working for Schlumberger and Halliburton. He was a charter member of the VFW in Schertz, TX, and was a life member of the American Legion. He was strong in his Lutheran faith and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, TX, where he served as usher for many years.
Vernon loved bowling, dancing, golf and playing SKAT (a German card game). He and Joy especially enjoyed their years in Ruidoso, New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joy, two sisters – Sharon Seiler and Vernell Seiler Brehm and brother-in-law Clarence (Pete) Brehm and step-grandson Jimmy Whitlock
He is survived by his daughter Deborah Seiler Mireur and his son David Seiler (Chris), six grandchildren – Erin Mireur Woodard, Patrick Mireur, Emily Mireur, Amy Mireur Schmidt (Adam), David Seiler, and Stephen Seiler (Maribel), five great-grandchildren – Bailey, Taylor and Austin Seiler, Hadlee Woodard, Adalynn and Aubrey (due in April) Schmidt, two brothers – Bobby Seiler (Sylvia) and Stanley Seiler (Betty).
He is also survived by step-children Angela Campbell (Terry), Marcia Mullins (Mark), and Ronnie Whitlock (Anna), six step-grandchildren, and six step-great-grandchildren.
Vernon was a very caring person and will be greatly missed by family and many friends.
There will be a graveside service on February 16th at 11a.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 S. State Highway 46, New Braunfels, TX.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
Commented