Kyler Reagan Trolinger, 19, passed away on December 16, 2021. He was born on April 17, 2002 in Kerrville, TX, to James and Sandra Trolinger. When he was born, his hair was so snowy white that hospital nurses kept stopping by his room to lift his hat to see it.
Kyler and his family moved to New Braunfels, TX, when he was four years old. During his childhood his main hobby was playing video games. He graduated from New Braunfels High School and was active in the Marine Corps Junior ROTC program all four years and advanced to the rank of First Lieutenant. His junior year he received the “Military Order of the Purple Heart” national award for leadership and scholastic excellence.
He was also a member of the New Braunfels Police Department Explorers Program and the Travis County EMT Explorers Post #247.
He loved working at Whataburger store #995 in New Braunfels and was named employee of the month in October 2021.
He is survived by his parents, sisters Hillary Browning and Allison Trolinger, grandparents Judy and John Trolinger, grandmother Sherrie Browning, stepmother Brenda Espinoza, nephew Bowyn and nieces Lily and Elle.
Visitation and the funeral will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, TX. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22 from 5-7PM. The funeral is Thursday, December 23 at 2PM. Following the funeral service, the burial will be at Nichols Memorial Cemetery.
His quick wit, bright smile, and gentle demeanor will be missed by all but especially by his MCJROTC leadership and fellow cadets who will serve as his pallbearers: Retired Lt. Col. Mark House, Retired 1st Sgt. Felix Acosta, Charles Schreiber, Will Cass, Abraham Mata, and Braydon Dockens.
In lieu of flowers, Kyler would love donations to the NBHS MCJROTC or the NBPD Explorers program to honor his passions.
