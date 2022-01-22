Lloyd Marlyn Pape went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 19, 2022 at the age of 92. He was born on November 20, 1929 to Eddie Pape and Linda Fischer Pape in New Braunfels. He grew up on the family ranch near Fischer, Texas. He attended grade school at Fischer School and then graduated from Blanco High School in 1947. After graduation, he entered Texas A&M University where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets. He graduated and was commissioned as an Air Force 2nd Lieutenant with a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science in May 1951. On July 7, 1951, Lloyd married Almanita Marcella Dietert at First Protestant Church in New Braunfels. The newly married couple then proceeded to Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Lloyd served 2 years of active duty and 20 years in the Air Force Reserves before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. During this time, Lloyd also worked full time for the General Land Office and then the Soil & Water Conservation District in Seguin, Texas. During his time at the Soil & Water Conservation District, Lloyd was instrumental in bringing Coastal Bermuda grass to Central Texas. In his spare time, he continued to farm and ranch. Lloyd and Almanita raised 3 children and were married 43 years before Almanita passed away in 1995. On May 3, 1997, Lloyd married Jonell Edwards Bartrug. Lloyd and Jonell went to high school together in Blanco. Lloyd loved the land and cattle. His legacy will live on in the work done at Pape Farms and Ruby Rock Ranch.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his first wife, Almanita; his second wife, Jonell; and his son, Glenn Ray. He is survived by his brother, Dalton; son Kenneth; daughter Carol; grandchildren: Christopher Cody Harrison, Rex Pape, Brandon, Katie, Hannah and Summer Pape, and great grandchild Ruby Isabella Harrison.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 5-7:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas; with a graveside service and interment on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Lone Oak Cemetery in Geronimo.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Glioblastoma Research at Defeat GBM Collaborative (www.defeatgbm.com).
