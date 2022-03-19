Caroline Wersterfer was born to Eliasar and Barbara (Burtos) Farias on November 27, 1963 in New Braunfels, Texas. She passed from this life on March 15, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 58.
Caroline was preceded in death by her father, Eliasar Farias; her brother-in-laws, Elvin Hoover and Matthew Davenport; mother-in-law, Barbara Wersterfer and father-in-law, Nolan Wersterfer.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin Wersterfer; mother, Barbara Farias; daughters, Kristin Vondracek and husband, Christopher and Kellie Serrano and husband, Manny; grandchildren, Emma, Harper, and Maverick Vondracek, Grace Hamilton, and Jaxton and Thomas Serrano, all of New Braunfels; brother, Adrian Farias of New Braunfels; sisters, Linda Hoover of Elgin, Texas and Deborah Davenport of New Braunfels.
Caroline, a lifelong resident of New Braunfels, will be greatly missed. First and foremost, Caroline loved her Lord and Savior. Caroline was very involved with her Oakwood church family. She especially loved the time she spent with the many kids from the AWANAS and Kid’s Club Programs. Caroline was also an avid cross-fitter, a hobby she was able to enjoy with her oldest daughter, Kristin. She considered S&S Crossfit to be her home away from home.
A passion Caroline always had was sports. She especially loved the Dallas Cowboys, more specifically Jason Witten. On Sundays you would often find Caroline glued to the tv watching her football games, leaving her husband to fend for himself. Although Caroline, Kevin, and both their daughters graduated as New Braunfels Unicorns, Caroline always loved Smithson Valley Ranger Football the most. In fact, Caroline attended every single Ranger game, including playoff and State Championship games, from 1993 until 2016; 23 years of R-A-N-G-E-R-S, Rangers, Rangers, the best!
In 2013 Caroline was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. While this was a shattering diagnosis, there was one thing that never wavered: Caroline’s Faith. As Caroline’s body began to work against her, she fought even harder to use the hand she was dealt to bring glory and praise to her Heavenly Father. Caroline kept her positive outlook and kind demeanor until the end. When Caroline was no longer able to physically go out and serve the community, she worked with Life Church to provide prayer and encouragement to those in need virtually and by telephone. Although this disease took Caroline’s physical body from us, it also provided Life through Jesus to others that, without MS, Caroline would never have met.
Caroline retired from the State of Texas where she worked for TCEQ in Austin as a program specialist. Through TCEQ she developed many lifelong friends and relationships.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels, followed by a procession to Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in Caroline’s honor to the Oakwood Church Benevolence Fund, which is used to help people in the community during times of need.
