Leslie Glen Calder, age 86, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Leslie was born October 13, 1935 in Jacksonville, Texas.
A church service for Leslie will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Cross Lutheran Church, 2171 Common St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A burial with army honors at later date will occur at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78209.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Leslie’s memory may be made to Cross Lutheran Church, 2171 COmmon St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Calder family.
