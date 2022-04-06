Valerie E. Hackney

October 2, 1942 - April 1, 2022
Valerie was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on October 2, 1942 and went to be with her Lord on April 1, 2022. She is survived by her daughters Tammy Villarreal, Debbie Mainz (Dave) and Melissa Hinton (Jack), grandchildren, Hayley Villarreal, April Villarreal and Trey Mainz, brother Larry Ferrill (Rebecca), brother Lance Ferrill (Louanna), sister Lorraine Wayland and brother Randy Ferrill, brother-in-law Mark Hackney (Beth) and sister-in-law Kathy Booth (Jim), nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by three days by her loving husband, Gary Hackney, and her father and mother Lawrence and Helga Ferrill. Valerie was a proud Texan but also very proud of her Canadian roots. Avid horsewoman her entire life, with barrel racing in her youth followed by showing and riding Dressage in her later years. Her passion was her horses, particularly her Arabian horses, which brought her much joy and many ribbons and trophies. Valerie was a strong animal advocate and took pleasure in caring for all of her animals and living in the country. Valerie loved spending time with her family at any gathering, but especially loved Christmas the most.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or to Texas Great Pyrenees Rescue (tgpr.org) or Easy R Equine Rescue (easyrequinerescue.org)
