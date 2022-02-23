Mary Isabell (Caraway) Knodel

New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Windy early with showers becoming likely this afternoon. High 44F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain and freezing rain early...with rain showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.