Mary Isabell (Caraway) Knodel, 76, passed away on February 15, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at her home in Marion, Texas. She was born in Nixon, Texas, on December 5, 1945 to Edward (Eddie) Caraway and Ruby Edith (Grant) Caraway.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, August Eddie “Shorty” Knodel; brother, Earnest Wesley (Butch) Caraway; and sister, Illa Diane (Caraway) Whittle.
She is survived by stepson- Eddie D. Knodel (Dianna)-his kids: Craig, Stacy, Crystal, Ashley & Josh. Son- Ernest Knodel - his kids: Shelby Skipper (Tyler), Baylee Knodel (Colton Tibbs) and great grandson August Tibbs. Daughter- Sharron Kalisek (Brian) – her kids: Colleen Timmermann, Nikki Kalisek, & Andrew Kalisek (Lori Hoffmann); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary worked at Mission Valley Textile Mill for many years. She most loved being with her family, spoiling her grandkids, playing games, and planning vacations.
A public viewing and visitation for Mary will be held Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 10:00 AM until service time beginning at 11:00 AM at Zoeller Funeral Home. The burial will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at Caraway Cemetery, 2654-2662 CR 120, Nixon, TX 78140.
