July 26, 1944 - Feb. 26, 2022
Ana E. Garcia, a resident of New Braunfels, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels at the age of 77. Ana was born on July 26, 1944 in Pearsall, TX to the late Adolfo Elizondo and Josefina Ramon Elizondo. She later married Ernesto M. Garcia on September 9, 1968. Ana was preceded in death by her parents, Adolfo and Josefina Elizondo; siblings, Casemira Martinez (Pasqual, Sr.), Jesusa Alcorta (Ramon, Sr.) and Cleto Elizondo (Fidela). Survivors include her loving husband of 53-years, Ernesto M. Garcia; son, Esteban (Norma) Garcia; daughter, Estella G. Garcia; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Lucas (Jose) Martinez, Modesta (Luis) Martinez, Benigno (Micaela) Elizondo and special niece, Aurora (Esteban) Ramirez. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a prayer service starting at 6:00 PM on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Santo Tomas Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
