Marcelle “Marcie” Lynn Bunce left this earth and made her way to heaven on December 9, 2021, surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her home. Marcie was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, and she battled bravely in her last few months.
Marcie was born on September 1, 1960 in Seattle WA, on her mother’s birthday. She spent the majority of her life living in New Mexico and West Texas, but dreamed of retiring in the Texas Hill Country, and did just that by making her home in Canyon Lake, TX. She loved her family and friends with all her heart, and was known for her strength, work ethic and compassion. She was also very crafty and a talented seamstress, being asked to make prom and wedding dresses, memory blankets, and many other handmade items throughout her life. She was also a talented artist, and helped decorate for various holidays at Carpenters Hardware store in Canyon Lake, winning decorating competitions with her one of a kind, handmade decorations and artistic flare. Marcie loved animals, was a coffee enthusiast, and loved spending time with her family and friends.
Marcie is preceded in death by her parents, Sherry and Bob. She is survived by her husband and love of her life, Kenneth “Ken” Bunce, and just recently celebrated 25 years of marriage together. She is also survived by her children, Ciera and Ross of Houston, TX, Olivia and Kelby of Odessa, TX and Royce Bunce of Canyon Lake, TX. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jaxon, Harlie, Layton, Stetson and Richlynn, whom she adored.
The family would like to thank Hope Hospice for their care for Marcie during her transition.
A service is not scheduled at this time. In honoring Marcie’s wishes, she requested to be cremated and her ashes be saved until they can be spread together with her husband, where they can spend eternity together.
