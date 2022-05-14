DOB - May 11, 2022
Lola Arlene (Lane) Dierks passed from this life surrounded by her family on May 11, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 79.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert & Lena (Beckermann) Lane and husband, Raymond Lee Dierks in 2000.
Lola is survived by her children, Renay Homewood & husband, Jim of New Braunfels, Audra Dierks of New Braunfels, Texas and Lynda Hoover & husband, Kevin of Spring Branch, Texas; brother, Red Lane; grandchildren, Cody Homewood & wife, Kristen, Caitlyn Homewood & fiancé, Spencer Georg, Skylar Hoover and Logan Hoover; great-grandchildren, Jayce Nichols & Deacon Homewood and cousin, Bobby Joe Wood & wife, Beverly.
Lola was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved traveling. One of her many gifts in life was her sincere interest in other people, she never met a stranger. She enjoyed reading, watching true crime tv and games of chance. Her sincere smile and friendly manor truly touched the people around her. Her loss will never abate. May she unite with the people that passed before her and be granted the peace that she deserves.
A Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:45 AM on Monday, May 16, 2022 also at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels followed by a procession to Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio, Texas.
Flowers are welcome, but anyone so desiring to give a memorial donation in Lola’s name may do so to: The American Cancer Society.
