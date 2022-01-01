Larry Dennis Griffin, of New Braunfels, Texas, died on December 29, 2021, aged 85. He was born on October 7, 1936 in South Bend, Indiana, the son of Owen F. Griffin and Helen Payne. He was married on December 22, 1979 in South Bend to Barbara Woodward, who preceded him in death in 2019 and whom he missed terribly.
He was a long-time truck driver, working for a number of companies including Bendix Trucking, before finishing his career with the City of South Bend. About the time of his retirement, the couple moved to Painter Lake at Edwardsburg and later moved to Texas to escape the worst of winter weather. Larry enjoyed visiting with friends, working on household projects, the San Antonio Spurs, and was a long-time member of the American Legion.
He was married in 1958 to Ellen Stockburger and to whom he had one son, Dennis Lee Korn. He married in 1964 Sue McDuffie, who lives in Glendale Arizona. Together they had three children: son Todd Griffin of Glendale, Arizona and daughters Kelly (Paul) Csiszar of Brussels, Belgium and Joelle Yaeger.
He is also survived by his stepchildren, Jim and Ric Hetchler, Mark Davis, and Luann Gondocs. Several grandchildren, including Paul and Isabelle Csiszar; Scott, Michael, Chris Yaeger; Collin Griffin; Jacob and Alycia Gondocs; Annette Baker, Jennifer Hetchler, Stacy Hetchler, and Jodi Zellner. He also leaves behind his beloved little sister, Cheryl Griffin of Mishawaka, Indiana and his great friends Jon and Rocky Haggerty of New Braunfels.
At his request, no services are planned. Internment, alongside his wife Barbara, will take place at a future date in Chapin, Illinois.
Commented