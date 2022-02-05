LaNelle Simmons Strickland went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born in San Angelo, Texas, on May 14, 1925, to Joe and Vera Simmons. LaNelle is survived by sons, Larry Strickland (Linda); and Phillip Strickland (Frances); grandchildren, Sheila Wray (Andrew), Amy Smith (Christopher), Bryan Strickland, Christi King, and David Strickland; 22 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
LaNelle loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed being a member of many bridge clubs and was an avid duplicate bridge player. She attained Life Master status with the American Contract Bridge League. She will always be remembered for being “Dressed to the Nines” and never leaving her house without red lipstick and heels. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be missed greatly.
A Celebration Service will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 2:30 pm at Freedom Fellowship Church of New Braunfels. A private burial will take place at a later date in Falfurrias, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse.
