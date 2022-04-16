Christopher Andrew Deady, child of God, loving son, brother, uncle and friend, born December 13, 1958 in Plattsburgh New York to Coral (Charlie) and Chaplain Lt Col. Robert (Bob) Deady, went to be with our Lord in heaven April 7, 2022 in San Antonio Texas.
He is survived by his siblings, Ruth and Albert Garcia, Patricia and David Roe, and nephews Daniel Garcia, Thomas Roe and Robert Roe, and his dogs Twinkie, Spookie and Teetoo.
Chris was a kind and generous spirit, full of faith, happiness and enthusiasm. He was a good friend, the best brother a girl could ask for and loved his family beyond measure. He also loved his Cross Lutheran Church family, where he was a member. He graduated from Hardin Simmons University with a degree in History and Theater Arts and was proud to serve his country as a Corpsman in the Navy. Chris went on to complete his nursing degree at Victoria College and worked at the Kerrville VA Hospital taking care of veterans with Alzheimer’s. His was a life well lived.
A Memorial Service for Christopher will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM, with Visitation starting at 1:00 at Cross Lutheran Church, 2171 Common St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A Committal Service with Military Honors will occur Friday, April 29, 2022 at 9:45 AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78209.
Please consider donating to the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area (hsnba.org) or St. Louis Concordia Seminary (https://connect.csl.edu/) in lieu of flowers.
