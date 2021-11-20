James “Jim” F. Langford passed away in New Braunfels, TX, from this life on earth to God’s Kingdom on 10 November 2021.
Jim was born in October 1930 in Mertens, TX, to Charles K. Langford and Bonnie Shirley Langford. Jim was the 6th child in a family of 7 children. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and two sisters. Jim joined his loving wife, Bea, who left this earth for heaven on 29 August 2013.
He is survived by his daughter Bonnie Bea Langford Schmidt and her husband David G. Schmidt, grandson John Schmidt, New York City; granddaughters Jamie Schmidt and Jewel Schmidt (all of Grapevine, TX); son John W. Langford and his wife Holly D. Langford, San Antonio, TX; granddaughters Michelle Langford, London, England, and Stephanie Langford of Virginia.
The family gives their heartful thanks to Mariko, Dorothy, Michael, Liz, Raquel, Amanda, Navyl, and Marcia for their loving care, as well as to Hope Hospice for their compassionate support.
The Celebration of Life for Jim will be 1PM Tuesday, 23 November at Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels. Please see www.luxfhcares.com for full details and obituary.
Commented