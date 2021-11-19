Roseann Maurer, loving daughter of Tessye B. Maurer and Paul Joseph Maurer, Sr, after a brief illness passed from this life on Nov. 15 to meet her family members and friends who pre-deceased her such as her Dad - Paul Joseph Maurer, Sr., her brother - Paul Joseph Maurer, Jr., and her stillborn older sister- Donna Marie Maurer, her loving Grand-Parents and Great Grand Parents, her lifelong friend Sherry LaFleur, and many other dear friends throughout the years. Roseann was born in Washington,D.C. at Bolling Field Air Force Base on August 11, 1949. Her early years were spent in Bellaire Texaswhere she attended HolyGhost Catholic Church and School and became friends with the LaFleur Family whereas Pam LaFleur remains close to this day. At age 13, Roseann moved to Rockport, Texas. There she involved herself in many community activities through school and church such as the Sisters of the Poor Claire. Her loving and generous spirit found her purpose through these organizations. Her popularity lead her to be chosen Valentine Queen her senior year. She drew many friends and people to her. She attended colleges including Colorado Mountain College in Steamboat Springs, Colorado and Southwest Texas University in San Marcos. In her young adult years she became an advocate for Right to Life and other conservative causes later in life. Her convictions lead her into becoming a public speaker at political rallies. She continued throughout her life to be active in causes that proclaim and defend freedom and Pro-Life. Like a blessed angel, Roseann spent her last years attending to her mother’s every need. She has been surrounded by many family and friends at the home place in Smithson Valley.
She is survived by her mother -Tessye, brother- Michael Maurer, brother Jimmy O’Neil, niece-Katy Louthen, nephews- Michael Maurer, Jr. and Garrison, along with many cousins and great nieces/nephews. Rose will dearly be missed but we will see Rose again.
Viewing will be from 4pm - 7pm Monday Nov. 22 at Lux Funeral Home. Service is at 11a.m. Tuesday Nov. 23 at Lux Funeral Home Chapel with internment at Hill Country Memorial Gardens. Following will be a Celebration of Life for Roseann at Landa Park, Picnic area 15A, 110 Golf Course Rd., New Braunfels
Commented