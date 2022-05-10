Elmer Heilmann of New Braunfels, TX passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the age of 93. He was born in New Braunfels on December 31, 1928 to Willie and Ida Heilmann. Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 66 years, Frances Heilmann; and sons, Donald Heilmann and Douglas Heilmann. He is survived by daughters, Shirley Smithers and husband Ronnie; Sharon Wiedenfeld and husband David; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister Lucille.
Elmer was always a hard worker. He was a sales manager for Schwan’s Food Delivery Company for many years. He and his wife owned and operated H & H Fabrics, and for a short time owned a childcare facility in Canyon Lake. Elmer and his late wife Frances had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed spending time in their beautiful garden. They loved water skiing on the lake and taking family trips to the beach. Elmer loved waltzing with his wife. The two of them are surely dancing up in heaven. Elmer will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Heart to Heart Hospice for their care and compassion.
Memorial donations may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, or the charity of one’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Zoeller Funeral Home, New Braunfels, TX.
