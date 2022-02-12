Barbara Eugenia Dorsey was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior on February 3, 2022. Having courageously battled innumerable health complications for several years, she finally found the peace she so desperately needed. Barbara was born January 10, 1943, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Cheto Tantillo and Beatrice “Bessie” (Polich) Tantillo. She and her younger sister Patricia (Tish) forged an unbreakable bond growing up and remained best friends for life. Barbara met her soulmate and future husband, Philip Dorsey, while in high school in Des Moines, where she and Philip ultimately married on August 8, 1964. Barbara also earned her Associate of Science in Nursing degree in Des Moines at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing.
For 30 years as an Army wife, Barbara lovingly teamed with Philip to provide the strength and resolve needed for a military family to thrive. She worked as a registered nurse for many years before pursuing school nurse opportunities to be closer to her children once they were of school age. Barbara co-piloted the family through 18 moves that spanned 8 states: California, Texas, Kansas, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Georgia. She was active in the Army Officers’ Wives Club at every stop as well as numerous volunteer organizations. Barbara developed wonderful friendships over the Army years and maintained those relationships long after Philip’s retirement.
Faith and family were of paramount importance to Barbara. She was a devout Catholic who stayed committed to her faith even during the most trying of circumstances. Most nights, Barbara would fall asleep clutching her favorite rosary. She was at her happiest when surrounded by family, especially her grandchildren. Barbara cherished family occasions, from birthdays and anniversaries to game watches for Notre Dame football. Her legacy is one of tireless dedication to her husband, children, grandchildren, and extended family, and she will forever remain an inspiration to those of us who survive her.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Cheto and Beatrice Tantillo, and sister, Tish, and is survived by her husband of 57 years, Philip Dorsey, son, Tyler, and his wife, Joleen, daughter, Erin Bernal, and her husband Eric, three grandchildren, Tanner Bernal, Eleanor and Leah Dorsey, brother-in-law, Frank Swesey, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
A Funeral mass will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on February 28 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 North Castell Avenue, New Braunfels, Texas. Barbara’s pallbearers will be Michael and Timothy Swesey (nephews), Jonathan Haag, and Ken Kroczenski. Interment will follow mass at 1:45 p.m. at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas. To convey condolences and share loving memories, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/new-branfels-tx/barbara-dorsey-10565946.
Commented