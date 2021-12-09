Rebecca (Becky) Ann Averyt was born on December 18, 1955, in Andrews, TX to Milton Dee and Marilynn Louise Averyt. She died December 1, 2021.
Becky was a sweet and conscientious child and attended a variety of schools in her childhood. She graduated from Perryton High School in Perryton, TX in 1973. She went on to pursue higher education at Southwest Texas University in San Marcos, TX, where she earned a Bachelors degree and Masters, Music.
She met Mark Hendricks in 1981 and they were married in June 1983 in New Braunfels, TX. They had two children together, DeLynn Victoria Hendricks Mitchell and Patrick Clayton Hendricks prior to divorcing in 2001.
Becky had a love and passion for music, and had a unique knack for instilling this love in countless children in the New Braunfels area. She was a Band Director or music teacher for many schools in the Comal Independent School District from 1983-2001. She was a talented flautist and musician, sharing her talents with friends, family, students and her local churches. She went on to serve troubled youth as an employee and advisor at New Life Children’s Center in Canyon Lake before ultimately retiring in 2015.
After retiring, Becky remained active in the church dearest to her heart, St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church in Canyon Lake, TX. She made many friends and felt such peace while playing her flute or singing for the congregation.
Becky had a gentle heart, always feeling things deeply and genuinely. She was a Christian and a member of many churches over the years in the New Braunfels and Canyon Lake areas. She loved dogs, and rescued various scruffy, loving faces over her lifetime. She fondly remembered family vacations in Estes Park, CO, or Fredericksburg, TX, laughing with loved ones over guacamole and chalupas. She was happiest when reading a good book surrounded by mountains and solitude, music and nature.
Becky was preceded in death by her mother, Marilynn Louise Averyt, and her brother-in-law, Charles Kaffie Jr.
She is survived by her father, Dee Averyt of Corpus Christi, TX; daughter DeLynn Victoria Hendricks Mitchell (and son in law Paul Mitchell) of Katy, TX; son Patrick Clayton Hendricks of Austin, TX; brother Webster Wren Averyt (and sister in law Deidre Averyt) of San Marcos, TX; sister Elizabeth Dishon Averyt of Corpus Christi, TX; granddaughters Caitlin Paige and Nora Emily Mitchell of Katy, TX; niece Grace Louise Williams of New Orleans, LA; nephew Avery Allen Williams of Boston, MA; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A service is not scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, or should you choose to honor her memory, please donate to the American Music Therapy Association (www.musictherapy.org) or Musicians on Call (www.musiciansoncall.org).
