A memorial service for Debbie Hansard, age 69 of Lindale, Texas is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Sky Ranch in Van, Texas with family and friends. Her son, Thor Thornhill, will be leading the celebration of life for Debbie. There will be a catered lunch to follow for all who attend. Additionally, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Riverside Cemetery in Wichita Falls, Texas. Debbie passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Lindale. She was born July 30, 1952, in Wichita Falls to the late Roy Leon and Opal Marie (Modgling) Watson. She grew up in Wichita Falls but moved to Bowie, Texas and built a life she loved there for nearly 30 years. 9 years ago, she moved her life to Lindale to be with her grandkids. Debbie was a proud graduate of Wichita Falls High School (or “Old High”), attended Midwestern State University, and became an independent insurance agent. She became the proud business owner of Texas Pride and served her community, loving her customers who became her friends. Debbie is someone who loved the people in her life with all she had and all she was, who was a force of nature, strong, and the most generous person to those she loved and strangers alike. She was a second mom to so many friends and family, always having an open door and a fresh glass of sweet tea ready for all who entered. Debbie loved the lake and the life she built with Louis. Some of her favorite things in life were collecting antiques, hosting epic Easter celebrations, good food, Fox news, late night conversations, and ludens cough drops. Her faith in Jesus was important to her and she loved to spend time praying for her kids and grandkids. Her family was her favorite, especially the 9 grandkids God blessed her with. Her success in life was measured in her relationships and she died a very rich woman indeed. Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Lawson Hansard Jr; brother, Danny Watson; and grandson, Jaxon Pfalser. She is survived by those who call her mom, Thor Thornhill and wife, Alissa of New Braunfels, Lawson Hansard and Megan Zercher of New Braunfels, and Jill Pfalser and husband, Clinton of Lindale; by those who call her sister, Mary Dea Netherland and husband, Ken of Waco; by those who call her Aunt Deb, Rusty McClendon and wife, Ginger of Prosper; Dea Higgins and husband, Chris of Surprise, Arizona; and her favorite humans who call her Hopsing and Granny-Mama (because she was just too special to have one grandma name), Bear, Coco, Luke, Cannon, Nixon, Austen, Pierson, Harleigh, and Addison; and so many other loving family members and friends. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.
