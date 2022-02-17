August 1, 1943 – February 13, 2022
Carolyn Dent O’Neal, in the care of Zoeller Funeral Home, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the age of 78.
She was born in Ideal, Georgia, August 1, 1943, the daughter of Mack and Maime Dent.
Carolyn graduated from Georgia Southern University, in Statesboro, Georgia, in 1965. She was an elementary school teacher in Albany, Georgia.
She met the love of her life, Jim O’Neal, on a blind date in late October 1968. Jim and Carolyn got engaged Thanksgiving 1968, and were married February 1, 1969. They were married 53 years and 12 days.
Jim and Carolyn were stationed at Ft. Benning, Georgia, Ft. Hood, Texas, and Freidberg, Germany. Throughout all of the moves, Carolyn was the rock for her husband and girls.
She taught school for 28 years and directed the church nursery program for 6 more years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Maime Dent, and her brother, John Dent.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Jim; her daughter Cathy and husband CJ Goecks; her daughter Patty and husband Steve Brown; and her six grandchildren, Caitlin, Kyle, Caleb, Camden, Averi, and Connor.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 6–8 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Street, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Her service will be held at Oakwood Baptist Church, 2154 Loop 337 N., New Braunfels, Texas 78130 at 10 am on Saturday, February 19, 2022, with a reception to follow the service.
Please come in bright, cheerful clothes. Carolyn said she did not want a “funeral” looking service, but a celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Oakwood Baptist Church Kids’ Club at the following link: nbcm.org.
