Patricia B. (Blankenship) Wyatt, age 70, of Canyon Lake, Texas passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Patricia was born February 17, 1952 in Winchester, Tennessee to parents Robert H. & Louise (Thornton) Blankenship.
Patricia attended Ft. Lauderdale High School and was on the schools Teen Fashion Board. After high school she went to cosmetology school. She married Verdon William Wyatt in Florida and eventually they moved to Texas where she assisted Verdon in managing motels in San Marcos and Decatur, Texas. Up until the end, she and her daughter Berlin managed her many vacation rental homes in the greater New Braunfels area. She was also a Shareholder and on the Board of Directors for Berryman Products, Inc. Patricia was a founder of the CRRC Recreation Center in 1993. She loved and served the Lord passionately, was an amazing mother to her daughter and dearly loved by her grandchildren. Trish was a wonderful listener, had the brightest sparkle in her eyes, and compassionate smile. She had many friends that cared for her deeply.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and grandchild, Chloe.
Patricia is survived by her daughter Berlin Christine Morin and husband Peter, and grandchildren Presley, Piper, Pearl, Penelope and Wyatt.
A celebration of life for Patricia will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Oakwood Baptist Church, 2154 TX-337 Loop, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Contributions in Patricia’s memory may be made to Oakwood Baptist Church, 2154 Loop 337, New Braunfels, Texas https://www.shelbygiving.com/App/Giving/oakw2154130; and Samaritans Purse International Relief, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/.
