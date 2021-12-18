Geraldine Nolte passed away in her home on December 14 at the age of 90. She was born on April 3, 1931 to Alvin and Alice Jahns Helmke in Guadalupe County. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Leroy Helmke and sister-in-law Irene. She is survived by her three children, Diana Lynn Hanz and husband Richard, Roger Clarence Nolte and wife Jennifer, Donna Jean Friesenhahn and husband Darrell, and Grandsons Rich Hanz and wife Stephanie, Nick Nolte and wife Amber, Shaun Nolte, and Grand Daughter Monique Marie Grant and husband Brad. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and nephew Doug Helmke and wife Lupe.
Geraldine had a great love for her pet dog, Dotty. Having a hearing problem, Dotty was her ears to keep her alert and safe. She was an avid gardener until health issues interfered recently. Her career spanned over many years. In her early years, she worked at Comet Hosiery Mill and would model hosiery, managed a gas station I convenience store, worked at Mission Valley Mills, worked until retirement at the Comal County Sheriff’s Department and came out of retirement to work in NBISD for a short time. After her retirement, she had a passion to bake. She would
surprise family and friends with her wonderful cookies and cakes. She was affectionately called the Cookie Lady.
She was a long-time member of First Protestant Church. She attended regularly until the Covid Pandemic. She will be missed dearly by family and friends but she will be greeted with open arms at Heaven’s gate. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made at one’s choice of Humane Society or First Protestant Church.
Geraldine will be laid to rest at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park at a later date in a Private Family Service.
