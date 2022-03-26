L. Carl Fox

Luther Carl Fox, 85, was born to Vernon and Edith Fox on July 26, 1936, in Sidney, Iowa. One of ten children, he was raised there in Sidney and married a local girl, Marian Stiles, in 1957.
Carl worked in the health and life insurance business for over sixty years. He was transferred to Texas in 1975 and he and Marian picked New Braunfels for their home. Two years after moving here, he opened his own business, Fox Company Insurance.
Carl was very involved in his community, serving on the Parks & Recreation Board in New Braunfels for twenty-three years. He was a member of the Noon Lions Club, the Wurstfest Association and the New Braunfels Conservation Society. He served as an usher for many years at his parish, Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, motorcycling, pool playing and bridge playing. He was a wood worker and donated many handmade items to local non-profits over the years.
Carl most recently resided at Eden Hill Communities. He passed away on March 19 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-four years, Marian Fox, just two months earlier. His son, Paul Fox, also preceded him in death. He leaves behind a daughter, Brenda DeStefano and husband Ron, son Brian Fox and daughter Renee Hopkins, as well as twelve grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. Carl is also survived by his sisters, Beverly Powles, Barb Handy and Betty Moyer, their spouses and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in New Braunfels on Saturday, April 2 at 11:00 AM. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
