July 29, 1954 - Jan. 27, 2022
Mark Stephen Moravitz was born July 29th, 1954 and left us this January the 27th. He leaves behind three sons. His oldest Mark that he tried to kill on three separate occasions. Of course each being an accident that OSHA may or may not need to be properly notified but each leaving a scar to always remember him by. Albert the middle son, whom Dad found in the middle of a corn field to raise as one of his own remembers the first time Dad took him on a high-speed chase in the Big Blazer. Cause as Dad reportedly said,” I ain’t going to jail.” His youngest Michael and his favorite son. Who definitely did not write this obituary will always remember his father each time his gout flairs up since the Dr said it is hereditary. I will always save a spot for you to run trot lines in the Jon Boat cause Dad gave it to me and possession is 9/10ths of the law or something. You taught us how to fish, to work on cars, to enjoy the outdoors, a love for square body Chevys, choosing the best beach campsite, riding motorcycles/go carts, and how to fling a wrench across the shop while yelling expletives. You leave behind 6 grandchildren. Albert, Charlee, Caylee, Brooklynn, Victoria, and Madyson. Every project needs a supervisor and with you not there it will be difficult to endure. Today is one of many firsts. We love you and miss you and a place will always be set for you at our table for dinner with a vodka lemonade.
In lieu of flowers, Mark requested a donation be made in his name to Morgan’s Wonderland.
Commented