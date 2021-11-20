Natividad (Nati) Rosales, age 84, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 in his home, due to natural causes.
He was born September 8, 1937 in New Braunfels, TX and was the son of the late Santos and Elena Rosales.
Nati is survived by his son Roy and his wife Lisa Rosales, grandson Nate Rosales, one brother Julio Rosales, one sister Mary Ann Rosales/Gonzales and her husband Roy. He is also survived by many family members including nieces, nephews, and cousins that live in Texas and scattered across the US.
He is preceded in death by one brother Vincent Rosales and life partner Janet Younk.
Nati, was a longtime resident of Saginaw, Michigan and as a child he was a tri-state marble champion. In high school, he held a state record in cross country, that stood for many years. Nati was a gun plant 2 golf champion, avid bowler and outdoorsman. He retired from General Motors in 1992 with 30 years. Member of local 699.
