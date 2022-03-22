Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in New Braunfels, Texas for L. Carl Fox, of New Braunfels, Texas, who passed away on March 19, 2022 at the age of 85.
