A kind, driven and wonderfully lovable son, brother, friend and athlete, Jaxon Lee King passed away on May 3, 2022.
Born on December 19, 2005, in Irving, TX, Jaxon spent his short time on earth making an indelible impact on everyone he met. His quick wit and contagious laugh made for an unforgettable first impression.
Traditionally tall, dark and handsome, Jaxon turned heads wherever he went. But it was his generous nature and empathetic personality that defined him. He shared his huge heart with all those who were lucky enough to know him, lending a hand wherever it was needed.
As a child and a young man, he adored his mom. While still in diapers he’d dance around the kitchen with her, twirling to their favorite tunes. He wasn’t that teenage kid who was too embarrassed to show affection. His mom was his favorite person in the world, and all his friends knew it. They loved to spend hours snuggling on lazy Saturdays.
As a young boy everything was about Batman; little Jaxon idolized the comic book hero. Even in 110-degree Texas weather he’d dress as the caped crusader, complete with a flannel blanket tied around his neck. Heroics were in his heart.
A talented athlete, he took his football seriously — but could always let out a laugh on the way home from practice. (Unless his team lost … then he needed a minute.) He inherited his work ethic from his parents, never shying away from any task. He worked hard for what he wanted, driven by an internal motivation to succeed.
In his free time Jaxon loved working out at the gym with his dad, hanging by the river on hot summer days, and cruising in his car with his buddies by his side. He was perpetually proud of his hair, and never forgave a barber who trimmed indiscriminately. If you wanted to tease him, just tell him his hair was looking a little crazy, and he would head straight for a mirror…stray hair was not to be tolerated.
Jaxon was also a gentleman, quick to give a firm handshake and say “yes sir/no ma’am.”
To his parents, he was the world. His family remembers the day Jaxon got his first car … and the beaming smile that made his dad’s heart melt. He made his father a better man. His pride and joy was his car which was evident in how well he took care of it. Not a weekend went by that he wasn’t working on it, polishing away every spec of dust, and asking his dad when they could add the supercharger.
Jaxon is survived by his parents Valorie and Jason King; his sibling Jordan Fell; his grandparents Cindy and Ronnie Zemanek, Sue Rolando-Mowdy and Leslie Rolando; his great-grandparents Johnnie Whitaker, Mary Frances and Buddy Zemanek; and his aunts and uncles Brandon and Sarah Zemanek, Zandra and Dusty Randell and Stefanie and Dallas Dickerson.
He was predeceased by his brother William “Taylor” Rolando.
Jaxon’s beautiful memory will live on eternally in the hearts and minds of the countless people who loved him. His time here was short, but his legacy is long. In the words of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: “If he burns brightly before he dies, his brightness shines for all time.”
A visitation for Jaxon will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, TX 78130. A funeral service will occur Friday, May 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Tree of Life Church, 5513 S Interstate Highway 35, New Braunfels, Texas.
Jaxon will be laid to rest in Corinth Cemetery, Buckholts, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jaxon’s memory may be made to Jaxon King Gofundme , https://gofund.me/ec5576bf.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the King family.
