Margaret B. Staudt, age 89, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Margaret was born January 8, 1933 in Adkins, Texas to Paul and Elizabeth Balzen.
Margaret served as Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Selma and was the St. Ann’s Christian Mother’s Altar Society President. She served as Altar Society President for 20 yrs. and was a lifetime member of St. Ann’s Christian Mothers Society at Our Lady in New Braunfels. Margaret was also a lifetime member at Good Shepheard’s in Schertz, Our Lady in New Braunfels, and Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Special thanks to very dear family members of Margaret and Bernie include, Chelaine Vickrey and family, John and Birdie Grein, beloved Dorothy McCormick, and Tony and Giny Hubertus. Dear friends include Mrs. Billie Moore, Bob Pompa, Dennis and Cathy Marbach, Howard and Cathy Ackermann, Dalton and Brandy Ryan, Dr. William Reeves; Jesse Ojeda, and Melissa Simmons.
A visitation for Margaret will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home Friday, March 4, 2022 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM when the Rosary will be recited. A 2nd visitation will occur Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. A 3rd visitation will occur Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home.
Any donations would be greatly appreciated, by her daughter Bernie Henington, to help pay for funeral expenses.
Commented