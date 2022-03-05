Catherine Scales, passed away on February 27, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 84. Catherine was born on December 30, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Morris and Audrey Weil.
Catherine is preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward R. Scales; parents, Morris and Audrey; and her sister, Martha Francione. She is survived by her children, Terry Bodin (Gerald), Misty Pieper, and Edward R. Scales, Jr. (Dina); grandchildren, Eric Bodin, Alex Bodin, Kevin Stigall, Cory Pieper, Jessica Likens, Naomi Bonner, Ashley Scales, Robert Scales, Jennifer Hall and J.R Scales; and great-grandchildren, Madison, Kyleigh, Charlie, Lennox, Austyn, Tanner, Calib, Aiden, Bruce, Tatiana, Josh, Steve, Conner, Theodore, Skyler, Steven, Johnathon, Robert and Wesley; and great great grandson, Ronin. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Lux Funeral Home Chapel with a Memorial Service to begin at 2:00 PM. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
