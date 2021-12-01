Vivian Lorine Ahr Scott, 95, long-time resident of New Braunfels, entered into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, November 27, 2021. She was born in Castroville, TX, on July 18, 1926 to Richard & Lorine (Burell) Ahr. Her family moved to New Braunfels when she was 3 years old. She was proud of her Alsatian heritage and roots in Castroville. She married her high school sweetheart, Joe Scott, when he came home on furlough during WWII, both at age 18. They were married 58 years. She worked for the Comette Hosiery Mill, spent several years as a beautician, and enjoyed a career as a real estate agent. She spent 15 years as an active 4-H leader with her granddaughters and made many friends and memories. Vivian loved people and everyone she met loved her because of her warm, friendly personality. Even strangers in the grocery store would stop and smile because of how cute and vivacious she was in her later years at 4 feet 8 inches tall.
At age 45, she was born again when Mitzi Moos shared the good news of Jesus with her. In that moment, she was also instantly set free from a 27-year smoking habit. She never doubted her salvation after that. She developed a habit of praying daily for her family, friends and even acquaintances, and many lives were touched through her love. In addition to her strong faith, she passed on many lessons to her family. One of these was, “No one is better than you, and you are no better than anyone.” She was also a living example of making a choice to live life with a cheerful, positive attitude. She exemplified these traits even in the most difficult trials of her life. She is preceded in death by husband Joe M Scott, daughter Nancy Louise Scott, brother Dorvin Ahr (Gerry), sister Beverly Scheel (Roger), baby brother Donald Ahr and brother-in-law W.C. Scott. She is survived by daughter Kerry Taylor, son-in-law Michael Taylor, granddaughters Bethany Tefertiller (Alec), Rebecca Wyatt (Carman), Kirsten Otto (Adam) and Kathryn Taylor, great-grandchildren Judah, Taylor, McKenzie, and Levi, sister-in-law Betty Scott, nephews Terry Scheel (Cindy), Brian Scheel (Linae), niece Donna Patrick (Rex), many great nephews and nieces, and special cousin De Alva Burt (John) and their children, and many other cousins and wonderful friends. A special thanks to the Hope Hospice family, especially Apryl and Relly who went over and above in their care for her. Memorial service information still pending. Please email
vivianmemorialinfo@gmail.com to be notified of the memorial arrangements. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
