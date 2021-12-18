In Loving Memory
Donna Jean Kincheloe Gullett, 77, of New Braunfels, Texas, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister in-law, aunt, niece, friend, and teacher passed away peacefully on December 9, 2021. Donna is survived by her husband of 54 years, Kenneth Gullett, daughter Deanne Hagelman and husband Jeffrey, son Kenn and fiancé Stacy Muniz, stepdaughter Angie Ferguson and husband Steve; as well as four grandsons Elliott and Griffin Hagelman, Killian and Liam Gullett. Also surviving are Donna’s brother George Kincheloe, sister Carol Tesch, Aunt Vera Tesch, and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, brother Herbert Kincheloe, sisters Joyce Williamson, Jane Svec, and nephew Ricky Welborn.
Donna spent her last days in the care of her husband, daughter Deanne, brother George, loving sister-law and devoted friend of 50 years, Kaye Kincheloe Butler, the caring staff at Gruene Senior Living Memory Care and Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.
Donna was born May 15, 1944, to Ora Lee and George Miller Kincheloe in Sheridan, Texas. A 1962 graduate of Sheridan High School, Donna was salutatorian of her class, member of the basketball team, a twirler, drum major, a cheerleader, played clarinet and oboe. Donna went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Math from Sam Houston State College in May 1966. She moved to Port Neches, Texas at the age of 22 and started teaching at Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur. Donna met Kenneth Gullett while teaching in Port Arthur and they married shortly after in July 1967. Kenneth and Donna went on to have two children, Deanne and Kenn. Her 30-year teaching career took her to schools all over Texas until settling in New Braunfels in 1984. She retired from Canyon Middle School in 1997. After retiring from teaching, Donna and Kenneth built a second home in Ruidoso, New Mexico where they spent beautiful summers for nearly 25 years. They enjoyed those years together in the mountains, with close friends, great golfing, horse races and visits to local casinos. They also enjoyed trips traveling in the western states with friends and the open road.
When in Texas, Donna was always busy spending as much time as she could with her family and friends. Most precious of all to Donna were her children and grandchildren who called her Gmom. She loved and cherished each of them dearly. She attended every school or sports event possible, with the event prior to becoming too ill to participate further was her grandson Elliott’s high school graduation on May 27, 2021. Suffering from the illness that eventually took her, Donna insisted she would attend and climbed the bleachers to sit and watch every second with a proud smile on her face. She also spent time playing with and loving her son Kenn’s children, Killian, and Liam, whether it be at the little pool in her neighborhood, Landa park or the New Braunfels Children Museum.
Donna was an avid golfer in retirement, filling her days in New Braunfels perfecting her game with the Landa Ladies Golf Association and in Ruidoso with the Alto Lakes Golf and Country Club Ladies Golf Association. Donna also enjoyed many afternoons at Gruene Hall with Kenneth and the group of happy hour friends that grew over the years. Whether it be in New Braunfels or Ruidoso, Donna also loved sewing, playing brain teaser games, dancing or simply spending time with her family and friends.
Please join us for a celebration of Donna’s life at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at The River Venue at Milltown Historic District, 561 Oasis Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels or a charity of your choice.
