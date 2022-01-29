Iris Jane Archer was born on April 30, 1944, in Kansas City, Missouri, and passed away on January 17, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.
Iris lived most of her life in Kansas City, MO, where she worked for the government until retiring after 32 years of service. But, she loved Texas after she and Barry moved down here fifteen years ago.
Iris loved God and prayed every day of her life for others. She was a kind and caring person who always had a smile on her face. She always looked beautiful and usually had a flower in her hair. In her free time, she loved going dancing with Barry at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels and visiting with her family. She also loved being part of the Special Forces Association community, where she would go to the local chapter meetings, and to the national conventions with Barry.
Rockport, TX was a second home to Iris and Barry, and they loved going down there every month with their two dogs, Phoebe and Suzie, to recharge their batteries at their bay house.
Iris is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Barry Archer, her children; Nicole Kremer and Derek Stiller, her stepchildren; Rex Archer, Alison Archer, and Zane Archer, her grandchildren and step-grandchildren; Charles Kremer, Daniel Kremer, Lillian Kremer, Jake Archer, Ava Archer, and Luke Archer, her brother Joseph Tidona, and her in-laws Joan Archer and John Colclough.
A Memorial Service for Iris will be held on Sunday, January 30th, 2022 at Schertz Funeral Home, 2217 F.M. 3009, Schertz, TX, 78154, at 11:00 AM, with a Visitation beginning at 10:00 AM.
