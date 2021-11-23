Zoeller Funeral Home Funeral Arrangements are pending at Zoeller Funeral Home, for Norman Gene Challenner, of New Braunfels, Texas who passed away on November 18, 2021, at the age of 88. Zoeller Funeral Home
